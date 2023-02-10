Milan beat Turin 1-0 in anticipation of the 22nd day of Serie A, he comes out of the crisis and returns to success after a fast of 5 games, resuming the race towards a placement in the Champions League. The Rossoneri rise to 41 points, while the Granatas remain at 30. The match was decided by Giroud’s goal, who scored in the 62nd minute with a splendid header. The French striker’s goal broke the balance in the match that Torino played better than the Italian champions in the first half. Milan doesn’t sting in the first half, the guests seem more dangerous. The match is uncorked in the second half, with chances for both teams until Giroud’s prowess. Toro charges in search of a draw and touches it with Karamoh. Milan have at least a couple of chances to double but waste themends 1-0.

The first half

A scared Milan in the first half but partially recovered in the second half. The grenades start better and in the 18th minute it is Sanabria who tries with a good left from the edge, which ends just wide. In the 37th minute it is Kjaer who risks the mess when he trips as the last man effectively leaving the ball to Sanabria, who however has the road blocked by Tatarusanu. It closes on 0-0 an almost emotionless first halfwith Pioli’s team increasingly unrecognizable.

The second half

The hosts wake up in the second half and find the first flicker in the 9th minute, when Giroud serves Leao after a quick restart but the Portuguese immediately sees Milinkovic-Savic on him who closes the door on his way out. Two minutes later, the reigning Italian champions almost took the lead when Diaz received the ball on the edge of the area and verticalized for Giroud, who kicked first intention with his left foot but Milinkovic-Savic blocked twice stopping the ball on line. A few seconds later, the guests see each other again when Sanabria tries from outside the area with the ball ending just a whisker wide. The goal is in the air and the Rossoneri sign it in the 17th minute. Hernandez crosses from the left finding Giroud’s head, who anticipates Djidji in a twist and puts Milinkovic-Savic in the far corner for the 1-0.

On 29′ Tonali risks an own goal on a header after a corner by Miranchuk, but the ball just goes out. Two minutes later, Hernandez devours the possible 2-0 when he kicks out from an excellent position at the end of a counter-attack orchestrated by Kalulu, who had effectively unmarked his compatriot with a valuable deep right winger. In the finale, the premises contain the opponent’s attacks without particular troubles bringing home a golden success that closes a negative streak made up of three consecutive defeats. While awaiting the Roman matches, Milan earns three vital points for the Champions League fight, climbing to third place with 41 points. Turin, on the other hand, is knocked out and remains in seventh position with 30 points to their credit.