She is the cocoa farmer Elda Esneda Daza Piedrahita, the daughter of cocoa farmers and a native of Saravena. With this unanimous decision of the new board of directors of FEDECACAO, a real and relevant position is granted to women cocoa farmers and farmers, in line with the gender approach demanded by the national field.

In the development of the first session of the new Board of Directors of the National Federation of Cocoa Growers – FEDECACAO, the cocoa farmer born in Saravena (Arauca) 52 years ago, obtained the full recognition of that union management body to be its president for the period of one year, that is, for the entire term of 2023.

The cocoa farmer Elda Esneda Daza was chosen as a delegate for the last National Cocoa Congress by her community in Arauca and once there she was elected by the congressmen as a principal member of the National Board of Directors.

Now it is the Board that elected Mrs. Daza as its president, which is a clear sign of support, respect and recognition, not only for her but also for all the women cocoa farmers in the country, who will be widely represented with this cocoa farmer .

About the new president of the Board of Directors

Elda Esneda Daza comes from a family of cocoa farmers, where her parents taught her the trade since she was a child. Since the year 2000, she has been linked to the FEDECACAO Cocoa School in the Saravena region, and she began growing cocoa on her Villa Esneda farm, in the Puerto Arturo village of the same municipality.

The Villa Esneda farm was one of the first in which research was carried out hand in hand with FEDECACAO in the region, where a clonal garden was established with all the regional and universal materials for the analysis of its behavior. A research plot was also set up to establish costs in cocoa cultivation.

Its cultivation began with one hectare, later with two, and currently this producer already has 15 hectares. His farm was one of the first with a production of more than 2,200 kilos per hectare (2005).

He was a member of the Municipal Cocoa Growers Committee, and in 2011 he was a member of the Departmental Cocoa Growers Committee of Arauca. Thanks to his effort, tenacity and perseverance in the cultivation of cocoa, he managed to provide professional studies for his two daughters.

Source: National Federation of Cocoa Growers – Fedecacao

