(SIR’s photo)

The program of the conference “Newborn life and perinatal medicine. Care and reception of the conceived patient”, held today in Milan, saw in the morning session the medical-scientific reports on “Fetal surgery” (Gloria Pelizzo, full professor of Pediatric and Infant Surgery, University of Milan); “Fetal pain” (Carlo Valerio Bellieni, professor of neonatal therapy, University of Siena); “Prenatal Psychology” (Benoit Bayle, professor of medical psychiatry, University Paris 7 – Diderot); “Perinatal hospices” (Giuseppe Noia, professor of prenatal medicine, Catholic University, Rome); “Rare diseases” (John Lantos, president of Jdl Bioethics Consulting). In the afternoon session, introduced by the archbishop of Milan, mgr. Mario Delpini, and moderated by Francesco Ognibene, editor-in-chief of “Avvenire”, were attended by Alessandro Cecchi, from the Prenatal Diagnosis Center of Loreto; Filippo Maria Boscia, national president of the Italian Catholic Doctors Association; Marina Casini, president of the Italian Movement for Life; Daniela Notarfonso, bioethicist, president of the scientific committee of the Confederation of Catholic consultants.

Cecchi described the activity of the Loreto centre, with 1,620 patients last year, out of 8,000 born in the Marche region (the average waiting day for emergencies is four days, “because in certain extremely delicate situations one cannot leave a mother in the grip anxious!”). “We try to listen, understand and take care of every patient who needs it, offering parents paths that are optimized for each child”. “Ours is a medical-health offer, aimed at treating the unborn child and supporting the mother, because in the face of malformations or neonatal pathologies there is a need for great closeness and support”.

In turn, Boscia spoke of “prenatal science as a service to life”. A science and a medicine are needed, she added, “that take care of the baby and the mother, even when it cannot be cured, because every sick or malformed infant can be transformed into a charm of life”.