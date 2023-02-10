Home Technology “Pikmin 4” will land on Switch on July 21 – Yahoo Hong Kong News
Technology

“Pikmin 4” will land on Switch on July 21 – Yahoo Hong Kong News

by admin
“Pikmin 4” will land on Switch on July 21 – Yahoo Hong Kong News
  1. Pikmin 4 is coming to Switch on July 21 Yahoo Hong Kong News
  2. Nintendo announced the new work of “Layton”, “Momotaro Dentetsu” and other new games “Pikmin 4”, “Happy Samba: Party Focus” released a new promotional video for “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” in summer Cool3c
  3. The release date of “Pikmin 4” is confirmed in July, and the new partner cosmic dog joins the little planet adventure 4Gamers
  4. Nintendo announced many new works, “Pikmin 4”, “Happy Samba: Party Focus” will be launched this summer Yahoo Kimo News
  5. can ride! The new trailer of “Pikmin 4” is released, and the dog hook partner found that it will be on the Switch on July 21 to accompany you through the summer udn game corner
  6. View full story on Google News
See also  Archygram, the woman who measures all things

You may also like

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports free upgrades and...

Alaska, Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in...

Xiaomi will launch this stick on Valentine’s Day,...

OnePlus Pad becomes the brand’s first tablet computer,...

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Coming This Summer

Big data and sensors: drones in the field...

Penn Badgley Addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards Rumors...

Lightyear Frontier’s reception is both ‘exciting and a...

iPhone 15 switches to USB-C Apple chip and...

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie announced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy