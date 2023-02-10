[The Epoch Times, February 10, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Bing) After only one week, the company of the well-known American investor Warren Buffett (Warren Buffett) sold off the stock of Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD again. This is the third time that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has disclosed its shareholding reduction since this year, and it is also the ninth time since last August that the company has disclosed its shareholding reduction.

On February 9, Hong Kong Stock Exchange documents showed that Berkshire Hathaway, a subsidiary of Buffett, had sold 4.235 million BYD H shares on February 3 at an average transaction price of HK$257.9 per share. , a total of HK$1.092 billion was cashed out, and the shareholding ratio dropped to 11.87%.

Berkshire Hathaway’s reduction of BYD stock this time is only a week away from the last reduction.

According to the disclosure documents of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its holdings of 1.5545 million BYD H shares on January 27, with an average selling price of 226.32 Hong Kong dollars per share, cashing out about 350 million Hong Kong dollars.

Previously disclosed information showed that:

On January 27, 2023, 1.55 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 226.32 Hong Kong dollars per share.

On January 3, 2023, 1.058 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of HK$191.44 per share;

On December 8, 2022, 1.3295 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 201.3432 Hong Kong dollars per share;

On November 17, 2022, 3.2255 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 195.4212 Hong Kong dollars per share;

On November 8, 2022, 5.7825 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of HK$196.9945 per share;

On November 1, 2022, 3.297 million BYD H shares will be reduced, with an average price of 169.8657 Hong Kong dollars per share;

On September 1, 2022, 1.716 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 262.7243 Hong Kong dollars per share;

On August 24, 2022, 1.331 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of HK$277.1016 per share;

It is worth noting that, according to the disclosure regulations of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, major shareholders only need to make disclosures when they increase or decrease their holdings across a certain integer percentage. From the perspective of the number of shares held, in addition to the disclosed information, Berkshire has also reduced its holdings many times.

In 2008, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought a 10% stake in BYD at HK$8 per share, with a total price of HK$1.8 billion, becoming BYD’s largest foreign shareholder.

Since the reduction of holdings in August 2022, Buffett has accumulated more than 10 billion Hong Kong dollars in cash.

In the view of Chen Kaifeng, chief economist of Huisheng Financial Management Co., Ltd., the whole process of Buffett selling BYD may take a long time, but “clearance” may only be a matter of time. “Buffett’s decision to reduce his holdings (BYD) has multiple reasons. There are both profit-taking after a huge floating profit, and risk aversion considerations.”

