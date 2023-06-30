The Improved Shooting Experience: A Hands-On Review of DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro Drone

DJI’s First Aerial Camera Equipped with a Three-Lens Design: Mavic 3 Pro Hands-on Play

Drones have become a popular tool for shooting, offering unique advantages in terms of shooting angles and range compared to traditional cameras and smartphones. DJI, a leading drone manufacturer, has recently released its updated UAV Mavic 3 Pro, showcasing new features such as a three-lens design, a 10-bit D-Log M color photography mode, and a continued collaboration with Hasselblad lens technology.

The Mavic 3 Pro introduces more technological assistance functions, including artificial intelligence and computer vision, which help users minimize errors during operation. These functions also ensure that the drone remains in control and protected against collisions and connection issues, with added features like an early warning system that allows the UAV to return to its original take-off position before losing power.

What sets the Mavic 3 Pro apart is its weight of less than 250 grams, eliminating the need for users to submit a flight application in advance. The system also incorporates GPS and other positioning methods to determine whether the current location is a designated no-fly zone. Users also have the option to import digital certificates to unlock flight restrictions.

In terms of specifications, the Mavic 3 Pro features a set of lenses with a shooting focal length equivalent to 70mm, 48 million pixels, a 1/1.3-inch sensor, and an f/2.8 aperture. It supports 4K 60 fps video recording and is particularly marketed as ideal for architectural and vehicle shooting themes. The camera can maintain natural color gradients and image details even in high-brightness contrast scenes like sunsets.

The drone also includes two additional lens options. The main camera lens supports up to 5.1K 50 fps or 4K 120 fps and offers 10-bit 4:2:0 video format support. It is also equipped with a 12 million-pixel, 7x optical zoom, and f/3.4 aperture telephoto lens, which also supports 4K 60 fps video recording.

Additional features include a 43-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance function, APAS 5.0 system, and various flight modes like cruise control and focus follow. The drone also supports vertical shooting and has the ability to shoot wider images using PTZ splicing.

For image transmission, the Mavic 3 Pro is equipped with the DJI O3+ system, capable of transmitting 1080p 60 fps video content within a range of up to 15 kilometers. It can even transmit videos through a 4G network using an additional wireless data module.

Overall, the Mavic 3 Pro offers a user-friendly experience with straightforward operation. Once the drone is paired with the controller, users can easily lift it into the air, fly, and capture stunning visuals. This makes it an excellent investment for photography enthusiasts looking to enhance their skills or create captivating video content.

However, it’s important to note that the drone has a limited battery life, lasting only about 30-40 minutes when fully charged. Therefore, for longer shooting sessions or frequent take-offs, it is recommended to have multiple sets of batteries on hand.

The Mavic 3 Pro is priced at NT$62,000 in Taiwan and comes with an RC controller and standard accessories. There are also additional flying kits available, priced at NT$79,000 and NT$99,000, which include two sets of batteries, a charging housekeeper, ND light reduction filter, and other accessories. The Mavic 3 Pro Cine version, priced at NT$141,000, comes with additional accessories such as the RC Pro controller.

Overall, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro offers an impressive array of features that cater to photography enthusiasts and professionals alike. With its advanced technology and user-friendly design, it is sure to elevate the drone photography experience to new heights.