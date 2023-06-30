free tours and concerts, that’s where

An event dedicated to prevention which, however, will also combine music and sport. And the “Vittoria For Women Tour“, an itinerant trip organized by Victory Insurance with the Italian Rugby Federation (FOR) and la Mirror of Italy Foundation to raise public awareness on the issue of female cancer prevention. Six stages planned, in the setting of the Italian Beach Rugby Trophy, throughout Italy from North to South, with the claim “women’s prevention is our goal”. After the debut in Marina di Ardea last weekend, on 1 and 2 July the tour will touch Caorle (VE) – Veneto, on 8 and 9 Alghero (SS) – Sardinia, on 15-16 Capaccio Paestum (SA) – Campania, 22-23 Marina di Ragusa – Sicily up to the final stage on 29-30 July in Torre San Giovanni (LE) – Puglia where a real party will take place with a free concert by Angelina Mangodaughter of art of Mango and Laura Valente, on the crest of the wave after the evenings at Amici.

At each stage there will be “MirrorBus”, a traveling information and prevention center that will offer a free breast examination. Furthermore, for the entire duration of the tour, fundraising will be promoted which will be digitally monitored through a special “Meta detector” aimed at supporting the purchase of a second SpecchioBus to expand the commitment on the national territory.

On the notes of the hits of the moment, adults and children, supported by experts and players, will in fact have the opportunity to learn the techniques of rugby and the healthy values ​​that characterize it, in a unique gaming experience. This initiative represents the essence of the work carried out by Vittoria Assicurazioni, from its foundation to today, which is enclosed in the phrase “those who protect themselves protect others – declares Luciano ChillemiHead of Institutional Communication and Customer Care of Vittoria Assicurazioni –

Inspired by the social role it plays and by the important Community that revolves around it, the Company has always worked to strengthen the feeling of inclusion which is expressed in active participation and mutual solidarity. Hence the creation of this tour for and with women, supported by the great ideals of the Specchio d’Italia Foundation and the FIR which blend perfectly with the values ​​that have distinguished Vittoria for over 100 years such as safety, seriousness and attention to the community and teamwork»

Manuela Furlan, historic Captain of the Italian Women’s National Team, eighty-nine times on the field with the blue shirt, will be the testimonial of the new collaboration project between FIR and Vittoria Assicurazioni on the occasion of the Italian Beach Rugby Trophy: ««Beach Rugby stages are first of all a great party, a moment of meeting for the rugby community on the most suggestive beaches of our country. The beach is a very powerful tool for making our game known to an ever new and different public, bringing the oval ball from one end of the country to the other throughout the summer. The choice of FIR and Vittoria Assicurazioni to link some of the stages to such an important commitment as that of the Specchio d’Italia Foundation adds value to our Trophy and to the will of our entire movement to actively contribute to society, raising awareness among us women, but not only us, to the importance of oncological prevention».

«We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Vittoria Assicurazioni, whose ideals we share, making our experience available in the field of female cancer prevention. The SpecchioBus, the vehicle that we will use throughout Italy, thanks to its two clinics and our specialist doctors, will allow a large number of tests to be carried out during the six stages of the Tour. We plan to double this activity throughout Italy and for this very reason we will collect resources to be allocated to the purchase and preparation of a second vehicle. The goal is to spread the importance of prevention throughout the country through free visits,” he says Angelo Contioperational vice president of the Specchio d’Italia Foundation.

The Tour was conceived and created with the collaboration of the Integer communication agency and the Artena agency for the production and logistics part.

