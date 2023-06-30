Wondershare Technology Launches AI Drawing Function for Yitu Brain Map, Expanding Creative Possibilities

Wondershare Technology‘s Yitu Brain Map has recently launched an AI drawing function, making it fully online and supporting creative methods such as Wenshengtutututututu. This feature covers mobile, web, and desktop in both domestic and overseas versions. Edraw BrainMap, powered by AI painting, allows users to quickly generate beautiful pictures and incorporate them into mind maps in just a few seconds. This function is especially suitable for art creation, advertising marketing, content operation, education, and training.

The newly launched AI drawing function provides various methods such as general models, two-dimensional models, and picture-generated pictures. Users can generate exquisite illustrations, wallpapers, two-dimensional characters, avatars, and more by providing text descriptions or uploading images. These images can be applied to mind maps, making them visually appealing and unique. The copyright of the generated pictures belongs to the user and supports commercial use.

To further empower users, Edraw Brain Map also supports the OCR function. Users can upload pictures and with one click, the software can recognize and extract text from these images for mind map creation.

Previously, Yitu Brain Map introduced Yitu AI2.0, which includes features like one-click generation of multi-level mind maps, AI continuous dialogue, preset scenes, and intelligent annotations. Yitu Brain Map is a popular drawing creative product offered by Wondershare Technology, with over 200,000 map templates and various creative resources such as layouts, themes, and cliparts. It finds applications in reading notes, knowledge organization, office work, strategic planning, brainstorming meetings, and more. Edraw Brain Map supports multiple operating systems and offers the convenience of cloud storage. Since its launch in 2017, it has garnered tens of millions of users and has successfully won the bid for the joint software procurement project of central enterprises.

Wondershare Technology, the company behind Edraw Brain Map, is an A-share listed company known for its wide product coverage, substantial revenue, and global presence in the field of digital creative software in China. Its products are used in over 200 countries and regions, with a user base surpassing 1.5 billion and nearly 100 million monthly active users. The company is often referred to as the “Chinese version of Adobe.” Wondershare Technology‘s various products have integrated AI functions, including AIGC capabilities in overseas products such as Wondershare Miaoying, Yidraw Graphics, and Yidraw Brain Map. They have also launched Wanxing Aihua, the world‘s first interactive “picture-generating map” AI painting software in the fields of Wenshengtu and Tushengtu. In the realm of Wensheng video, Wondershare Technology introduced Wondershare Broadcasting, the first domestic AI video creative software that offers cross-border full-scene digital human services.

With its focus on AI technology, Wondershare Technology aims to become a leader in the era of AI software. The company is leveraging the growing wave of artificial intelligence to develop innovative and user-centric solutions.

Note: The article’s purpose is to provide readers with information and does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are advised to verify the facts with relevant parties. The opinions presented in the article are for reference only and do not reflect the views of this website.

