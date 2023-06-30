Home » The slowdown in inflation pushes Europe, Milan to the highest level since 2008
The slowdown in inflation pushes Europe, Milan to the highest level since 2008

The slowdown in inflation pushes Europe, Milan to the highest level since 2008

Borsa, Iveco and Erg shine in Piazza Affari

Piazza Affari takes off as it hasn’t happened since 2008. As explained by the Radiocor economic agency, “the slowdown in inflation in the euro area and in the United States gave support to continental lists, which closed the session on the rise and the first six months of the year with good earnings and Milan pink jersey among the major European Stock Exchanges”.

In particular, Business Square closed trades up 1.08%, highest since September 2008 when it defaulted Lehman Brothers. In Paris the Cac40 rose by 1.19% and in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 1.26%. As regards the data, inflation in the Eurozone is estimated at 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May and against expectations for a more limited reduction to 5.6%. In the United States, a In May, PCE inflation – the Federal Reserve’s favorite consumer prices – dropped to its lowest since April 2021.

