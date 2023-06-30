Home » Two people were killed in an armed attack at Chisinau International Airport in Moldova
On Friday afternoon, at the international airport of Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, a man shot several people, killing two policemen and wounding one. The man is a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan who had landed on a flight from Turkey: Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean he said who carried out the attack after he was prevented from entering the country: he allegedly stole a service weapon from one of the policemen as he was being escorted to a safe area and started shooting. The man, who was injured in the attack, was arrested: at the moment there is no other information about him. In the meantime, flights have been temporarily suspended and passengers inside the airport evacuated outside.

