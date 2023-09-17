Pre-order Apple Watch 9 now

You can now pre-order the new Apple Watch Series 9. The smartwatch will be released on September 22, 2023. PR/Business Insider

At the last September keynote, Apple presented the new Apple Watch Series 9. The next generation of smartwatches contains a more powerful chip that enables better performance and battery life. Other innovations include an integrated voice assistant, the new Double Tap feature and the Find My iPhone function, with which the watch leads you to your iPhone. The Apple Watch 9 is also Apple’s first CO₂-neutral product.

You can pre-order the Apple Watch Series 9 now. Pre-sales last until the smartwatch’s release date on September 22, 2023.

In addition to Apple, retailers such as Amazon*, Media Markt* and Saturn* are again taking part in the pre-sales of the Series 9.

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

Am 12. September 2023 organized Apple’s annual September keynote. In addition to the new iPhone 15 generation, Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 9 with many new functions. This came with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a Successor to the Apple Watch Ultra, launched in 2022.

These are the new features of the Apple Watch 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 hardly differs in design from its predecessor, but there are many Equipment upgradesespecially theirs Improve performance. With a new one S9 Chip equipped, the watch works according to Apple 30 percent faster and comes with a brightness of up to 2,000 nits too stronger in screen performance.

One of its most exciting new features is certainly the Double-Tap Function. Users can solve one by briefly tapping their index finger and thumb together Action on the Apple Watch 9 out of. This can be used to end calls, pause music playback or trigger the iPhone camera without direct contact. Furthermore is Siri integrated in the new generation, this makes it possible, for example, to query health data directly via the watch. Another innovation: the so-called Find-my-iPhone-Funktion leads you quickly and easily to your iPhone. Furthermore, the Apple Watch 9 Apple’s first carbon-neutral product.

Read too

Where you can pre-order the iPhone 15 now

Apple Watch 9 release date and price

The Apple Watch Series 9 appearst on September 22nd, 2023, that’s what Apple said during its last keynote announced on September 12, 2023. And how much will the next generation of smartwatches cost? Just like its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8, costs also the Series 9 in Germany again 499,00 Euro.

Pre-order the Apple Watch Series 9 now

Even after this publication, Apple is giving its customers the opportunity Apple Watch Series 9 to pre-order directly. You can use the new smartwatch again Pre-order directly from Apple. In addition, most common ones also take Apple retailer at pre-sales part. This includes shops like Amazon*, Media Markt*, Otto* and Saturn*. In addition, new Apple Watches can also be used mobile phone providers can be pre-ordered with or without a new mobile phone tariff. So it’s also worth it O2*, the Telekom* or Vodafone* stop by.

Read too

Apple has introduced the iPhone 15 Pro – these are the functions it offers

Incentives, bundles and co. for the launch of Series 9

Unfortunately, Apple offers rarely incentivesto boost pre-sales of new products. That’s the case this time too no product bundles, free equipment upgrades or other promotions for pre-orderers. However, there is that Service Trade-in, through which old devices can be exchanged for credit with Apple. However, this offer is available regardless of possible pre-sale promotions.

Is it worth pre-ordering the Apple Watch 9?

Nevertheless, it may be worthwhile to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 9 before its release. New Apple products are very popular, which is why there is a huge rush – especially immediately after their market launch. That’s why it’s already closed in the past Delivery bottlenecks came. So if you avoid long waiting times If you want to, you shouldn’t miss out on the pre-sale!

Read too

Apple Watch alternatives: These smartwatches offer similar functions – but are much cheaper

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit