TK medical leader receives award – Health Foundation

Hamburg, September 13, 2023 – The doctor search from the Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) – the TK doctor’s guide – has received the German Health Award 2023 in the “Doctors and Clinic Search / Portals” category. TK and the Stiftung Gesundheit, as their technical service provider and data supplier, accepted the award together at the award ceremony as part of the Big Bang Health Festival in Essen. The award is presented by the German Institute for Service Quality (DISQ) and the news channel n-tv.

Networking in the Colosseum Theater in Essen: The health industry met on September 7th, 2023 for the Big Bang Health Festival and the awards ceremony. Christoph Dippe, CEO of the Health Foundation, accepted the award for the doctor search.

TK and the foundation are working together to further develop the service

“We are proud that the Techniker Krankenkasse’s doctor search program was honored with the health award,” says Christoph Dippe, CEO of the Health Foundation. “The votes from consumers for this service are positive feedback. We have a long-standing, close collaboration with TK, in which we continue to develop the medical guide together, both technically and editorially.”

Consumer votes decide on the awarding of prizes

Around 45,000 consumers voted in a representative online survey about their satisfaction with products and services from the healthcare industry. Among other things, quality and benefits, variety of offers, reliability, contact options and willingness to recommend others were taken into account in the result.

Basis for the doctor search: The structure directory of care

The heart and basis of the TK doctor’s guide and numerous other services from the Health Foundation is the structure directory of care. The foundation has been constantly cultivating and developing this further for more than 25 years. It currently includes around 580,000 service providers who are actively involved in patient care – including all practicing doctors, dentists and psychological psychotherapists, clinics and rehabilitation clinics as well as numerous other healthcare professionals.

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – inspired by this idea, the Health Foundation campaigns nationwide and independently for transparency and orientation in the healthcare system. You can read more about the foundation’s work in the activity report.

Note for the press:

The archive of all press information can be found on our website.

BIf you have any questions, please contact Alexandra Köhler, koehler@stiftung-gesundheit.de or 040 / 80 90 87 – 902.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

