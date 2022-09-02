Home Health Xbox Game Pass pushes family plan | up to 5 people share!Half the monthly fee for Share with Friends
Health

Xbox Game Pass pushes family plan | up to 5 people share!Half the monthly fee for Share with Friends

by admin
Xbox Game Pass pushes family plan | up to 5 people share!Half the monthly fee for Share with Friends

Xbox Game Pass (XGP) has successfully opened the threshold of the subscription system of the game platform, providing hundreds of games at a low monthly fee, and even some new games are immediately available on the first day of release, becoming the new favorite of players. According to a report from IGN, Microsoft is planning to launch a family plan for Xbox Game Pass, and the price is very attractive.

XGP Friends&Family

According to IGN, Microsoft’s XGP family plan is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, and costs 21.99 euros (about $172.2) and 49,900 COP (about $87.3) per month, respectively. A family plan can be joined by up to 4 members, sharing a total of 5 together with the inviter. While US prices are not currently available, IGN estimates the XGPU to be around $25 (~$196). Considering that the pricing of XGPU in Hong Kong is flat compared to the United States, the monthly fee for a family plan in Hong Kong may fall between $150~$180.

👉The new PS5 model CFI-1200 will be on sale in September | The body weight has been reduced by 300 grams. Has the price been reduced?

Xbox Game Pass Hong Kong monthly subscription fee (screenshot of Xbox official website)
2022-2023 will be added to the Xbox/PC game lineup

👉CCSTOYS Luoshanyan alloy trial |

Existing subscription to family plan

If you are currently subscribing to XGP, Microsoft also announced a complete ratio calculation that can convert existing plans:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the 30th = Family Plan on the 18th;
Xbox Game Pass (CONSOLE) on the 30th = Family Plan on the 12th;
Xbox Game Pass (PC) on the 30th = Family Plan on the 12th;
30-Day Xbox Live Gold = 12-Day Family Plan

See also  "Super Mario Party Superstar" launched in October, including past hundreds of mini games | 4Gamers

source:IGN

You may also like

If you want to live long, after 60,...

Awakenings. Stories of rediscovered lives: podcasts

Zuckerberg’s idea: new paid features for Facebook, Instagram...

Hyena: We saw Creative Assembly’s shooter at Gamescom...

Cancer: half of deaths are related to these...

Covid and back to class, measures and the...

Zuckerberg’s idea: new paid features for Facebook, Instagram...

Hyena: We saw Creative Assembly’s shooter at Gamescom...

Withings Body Comp: professional-grade smart scale with Health...

Micol, Crohn’s and discrimination at work: “Let’s make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy