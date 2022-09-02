Xbox Game Pass (XGP) has successfully opened the threshold of the subscription system of the game platform, providing hundreds of games at a low monthly fee, and even some new games are immediately available on the first day of release, becoming the new favorite of players. According to a report from IGN, Microsoft is planning to launch a family plan for Xbox Game Pass, and the price is very attractive.



XGP Friends&Family

According to IGN, Microsoft’s XGP family plan is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, and costs 21.99 euros (about $172.2) and 49,900 COP (about $87.3) per month, respectively. A family plan can be joined by up to 4 members, sharing a total of 5 together with the inviter. While US prices are not currently available, IGN estimates the XGPU to be around $25 (~$196). Considering that the pricing of XGPU in Hong Kong is flat compared to the United States, the monthly fee for a family plan in Hong Kong may fall between $150~$180.

👉The new PS5 model CFI-1200 will be on sale in September | The body weight has been reduced by 300 grams. Has the price been reduced?

Xbox Game Pass Hong Kong monthly subscription fee (screenshot of Xbox official website)

2022-2023 will be added to the Xbox/PC game lineup

👉CCSTOYS Luoshanyan alloy trial |

Existing subscription to family plan

If you are currently subscribing to XGP, Microsoft also announced a complete ratio calculation that can convert existing plans:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the 30th = Family Plan on the 18th;

Xbox Game Pass (CONSOLE) on the 30th = Family Plan on the 12th;

Xbox Game Pass (PC) on the 30th = Family Plan on the 12th;

30-Day Xbox Live Gold = 12-Day Family Plan



source:IGN