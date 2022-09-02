Intelligent manufacturing is the main direction of China‘s promotion of the strategy of manufacturing a strong country, and it is also the main path to reshape the new competitive advantages of the manufacturing industry. In recent years, a number of enterprises have emerged in China to seize the new opportunities of intelligent manufacturing, and strive to achieve new breakthroughs in development.

There is such a company in the electric heating towel rack industry in the HVAC segment, which has achieved phased results in the intelligent transformation. It is Jiangxi Afenda HVAC Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Afenda”). Through technological transformation and digital management upgrade, it has improved the research and development and manufacturing level of electric towel racks to meet consumers’ pursuit of higher quality home life. .





In Afenda’s view, intelligent manufacturing is a strong driving force for the high-quality development of the electric towel rack industry. As early as 2018, Avenda began to promote the construction of intelligent unmanned production workshops, and created a “smart production workshop” for electric towel racks through advanced technologies such as “cloud computing”, “big data” and “artificial intelligence”.

Embracing digitalization and intelligence, Afenda has always been at the forefront of the industry. In 2020, after two years of research and development experiments, Afenda took the lead in putting into operation an intelligent unmanned production workshop in the industry, realizing a “quality” leap from manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing of electric towel racks.

In this production workshop, from the cutting of raw materials to the final packaging and delivery, all kinds of automated intelligent equipment play the leading role. All equipment is managed in a unified network, which can grasp the production situation in real time and track and improve the production process of products. Once a problem is found, it can be traced quickly, which not only saves the cost of human resources, but also greatly improves production efficiency, provides convenience for production management, and more importantly, improves product quality.





In July this year, China Construction Metal Structure Association approved Aifanda’s application for “China‘s Leading Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Industrialization Base for Electric Towel Racks”. This is undoubtedly an affirmation of Afenda’s continuous exploration and practice in the field of intelligent manufacturing.

Today, Afenda is promoting the production of electric towel racks to a higher level of digitization, networking and intelligence. Based on technological innovation, with management innovation as the core, digital integration of product research and development design, process path planning, production and service. From product research and development, to production process, to product quality inspection, Afenda polishes every detail and creates excellent product quality with professional strength.

In order to continuously improve the level of intelligence and digitization, Avenda has continuously increased investment in scientific research and strengthened the reserve of hard-core scientific and technological talents. Up to now, Aifenta has a technical research and development team of nearly 200 people, innovatively promoting the intelligent manufacturing of electric towel racks and the upgrading of the enabling industry. A new change is about intelligent manufacturing and electric towel racks, which may be staged in China.



