With each iteration of the iPhone, Apple usually brings a new color scheme. Taking the iPhone 14 series as an example, Apple introduced dark purple on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and purple on the iPhone 14 standard version.

On the upcoming iPhone 15 series, Apple will adopt a similar approach. According to news on February 24, according to 9to5Mac, Apple will bring a deep red color scheme to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro

As shown in the rendering, the deep red color scheme of the iPhone 15 Pro series is close to the burgundy red tone, and the color hexadecimal code is #410D0D. The back cover of the phone and the titanium alloy middle frame all adopt the same color tone, and the recognition of the whole machine is instantly full, which can make people recognize this is the new iPhone at a glance.

Not only the Pro series, but also the new color scheme of the standard version. On the standard version of the iPhone 15, Apple will bring new colors such as dark pink and bright light blue. The hexadecimal code of the former is #CE3C6C, and the hexadecimal code of the latter is #4DB1E2.

In addition, whether it is the standard version or the Pro version, the four models (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max) will all adopt the Dynamic Island design and will be equipped with a USB-C interface. debut.

