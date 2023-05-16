Google Drive imitated Gmail and launched the function of blocking junk files at the end of May-mobile phone brand news

Since free cloud storage space is provided when applying for a Google account, I believe that many people have experience in using Google Drive. In fact, as we use Google Drive more and more, this cloud storage platform has also become a target for criminals to attack or spam.

Reduce spam nuisance In order to prevent users’ Google Drive from being disturbed by spam, Google announced earlier that it will add a new feature that allows users to automatically put unsolicited junk files into the Spam folder. The new feature can even automatically unsubscribe for users, preventing unnecessary nuisance messages, sharing or mobile phone notification pushes. All files marked as spam by the user will only appear in the Spam folder to ensure that they will not be mixed with the user’s files.

Available from 5/24

Similar to the function of Gmail’s Spam folder, Google Drive will regularly scan and find out files that may be junk, and suggest to users to put them into the Spam folder, and the junk files inside will be automatically deleted after 30 days. The Spam folder function of Google Drive will be available to all users starting from May 24th, whether they are using the web version, computer version program, Android or iOS program version.

