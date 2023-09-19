Home » The Product Workers: The Product Operating Model by Marty Cagan
The Product Workers: The Product Operating Model by Marty Cagan

Marty Cagan, founder of the Silicon Valley Product Group, presented his idea of ​​the Product Operating Model at his workshop in London at the end of July – his new central concept since this summer for a product-centric organizational model. This time the guest on the Produktwerker podcast is Sohrab Salimi. He was there in London and exchanged ideas with product worker Tim Klein, who spent three days at the Coach-the-Coaches Retreat last year and learned the first approaches to the Product Operating Model from Marty Cagan and his colleagues.

Sohrab Salimi is the founder & CEO of Scrum Academy GmbH and has been a Certified Scrum Trainer and Certified Agile Leadership Educator of the Scrum Alliance for almost ten years, where he was a member of the Board of Directors until the end of 2020. He was also a guest on these other episodes of the podcast:

If you would like to get in touch with Salimi directly, you can find him on LinkedIn.

