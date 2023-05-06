Home » The 2023 National Swimming Championships will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to reproduce the competition results surpassing the national and Asian records_Hangzhou Net
Sports

The 2023 National Swimming Championships will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to reproduce the competition results surpassing the national and Asian records_Hangzhou Net

by admin

The 2023 National Swimming Championships will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to reproduce the competition results that exceed the national and Asian records

On May 6th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championships ushered in the last competition day in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall. That night, women’s 50-meter butterfly, men’s 50-meter butterfly, women’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter backstroke, etc. The event ushered in the finals, Qin Haiyang, Ye Shiwen, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie, Xu Jiayu and other famous players all appeared on the stage.

Hubei Sun Jiajun (first from the right) shook hands with others to celebrate after the game

In tonight’s competition, young player Sun Jiajun from Hubei won the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 26.61 seconds. The superstar Qin Haiyang set an Asian record of 26.63 seconds before, and Qin Haiyang won the silver medal in this event.

Guangdong Chen Juner (first from left) celebrates after the game

In the men’s 200m butterfly, Chen Jun’er from Guangdong won the gold medal with a time of 1:54.16, surpassing Wu Peng’s previous national record of 1:54.35.

The moment Ye Shiwen entered the water in the women’s 4✖100m mixed relay

In addition, Ye Shiwen played the second leg in the women’s 4✖100m mixed relay competition, and finally won the gold medal in this event together with the team members.

Author: Reporter Fang Jianfei Text/Photo Editor: Xu Jie

You may also like

Second record time for Verstappen in Miami

Scoreboard Milan-Lazio: Theo from another category (7.5), Bennacer...

The first match of the World Cup against...

USFL Week 4 live updates: Houston Gamblers vs....

Luka Mkheidze, the resilience of the champion

A crane in free plenary session of the...

Two saves and goal of the year. The...

The French team beaten by Norway in a...

ManCity continues winning streak – sport.ORF.at

Man City 2-1 Leeds: Ilkay Gundogan scores twice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy