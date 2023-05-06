The 2023 National Swimming Championships will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to reproduce the competition results surpassing the national and Asian records_Hangzhou Net

The 2023 National Swimming Championships will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to reproduce the competition results that exceed the national and Asian records

On May 6th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championships ushered in the last competition day in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall. That night, women’s 50-meter butterfly, men’s 50-meter butterfly, women’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter backstroke, etc. The event ushered in the finals, Qin Haiyang, Ye Shiwen, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie, Xu Jiayu and other famous players all appeared on the stage.

Hubei Sun Jiajun (first from the right) shook hands with others to celebrate after the game

In tonight’s competition, young player Sun Jiajun from Hubei won the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 26.61 seconds. The superstar Qin Haiyang set an Asian record of 26.63 seconds before, and Qin Haiyang won the silver medal in this event.

Guangdong Chen Juner (first from left) celebrates after the game

In the men’s 200m butterfly, Chen Jun’er from Guangdong won the gold medal with a time of 1:54.16, surpassing Wu Peng’s previous national record of 1:54.35.

The moment Ye Shiwen entered the water in the women’s 4✖100m mixed relay

In addition, Ye Shiwen played the second leg in the women’s 4✖100m mixed relay competition, and finally won the gold medal in this event together with the team members.