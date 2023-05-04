Home » Ukraine – Wagenknecht criticizes the award of the Charlemagne Prize to Selenskyj
Ukraine – Wagenknecht criticizes the award of the Charlemagne Prize to Selenskyj

by admin
Sahra Wagenknecht at a demo on February 25th, 2023

Berlin (German news agency) – The left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht does not consider the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj to be a worthy recipient of the Aachen Charlemagne Prize for European unity. Wagenknecht told the Funke media group newspapers (Friday editions) that Europe was founded after World War II as a project for peace.

“Whoever receives the Charlemagne Prize should do everything possible to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations and a compromise peace.” Wagenknecht added that she thought it would be good if Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) “could convince Selenskyj to enable such a path from his side”. Selenskyj and the Ukrainian people receive the International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen this year. The reason given is that the Ukrainians, under the leadership of their president, not only defended the sovereignty of the country and the lives of its citizens, but also Europe and European values. The prize will be awarded on May 14th in Aachen. It is unclear whether Selenskyj will accept it personally.

