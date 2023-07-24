Economy Unhealthy Food

FDP wants to further block Özdemir’s advertising barriers for children

Status: 24.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Cem Özdemir shows how many harmful substances are in products for children

Source: dpa

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir has not submitted a “sensible and practicable legislative proposal”, according to the coalition partner FDP. The Liberals are therefore continuing to block the planned advertising ban for particularly sugary and greasy foods.

The FDP wants to continue to block the planned restrictions on advertising unhealthy food to children. A representative of the party also attacked coalition partner and Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens) directly.

“As long as Cem Özdemir does not submit a meaningful and practicable legislative proposal, we will not initiate the parliamentary procedure,” said Gero Hocker, agricultural policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, who “Bild“. A law must focus on more exercise and nutritional education “instead of blanket bans” in order to protect children from the dangers of extreme obesity.

Özdemir tightened the planned restrictions again at the end of June after criticism. Advertising bans for products with too much sugar, fat and salt should now be concentrated on times when a particularly large number of children watch television. The plans focus on children under the age of 14. Özdemir had told the “Bild am Sonntag” that the FDP could still make suggestions for improvement in the Bundestag.

Health and consumer experts support Özdemir’s plans, but the food and advertising industries are putting pressure on them. CDU party leader Friedrich Merz criticized on Sunday in the ZDFSommerinterview: “We have to get out of these constant bans.” Özdemir thinks in his ministry “only about advertising bans and eating bans”.

Athletes should no longer advertise unhealthy things

Özdemir also wants to convince well-known athletes to stop advertising unhealthy food, especially for children. “They reach the target groups I’m interested in. That’s why I’m currently talking to sports associations about how we can use the prominence of the athletes so that people eat healthier,” he told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

German sport also has a self-interest in this, the minister added. “It’s also about the future of the sport. Who is going to play in the national team when we have more and more fat children?”

