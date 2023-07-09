Home » UniCredit and the continuous turnover of top managers
Business

UniCredit and the continuous turnover of top managers

by admin
UniCredit and the continuous turnover of top managers

Listen to the audio version of the article

How are things going at Unicredit? Excellently – investors and financial analysts say in chorus – fascinated by the growing share buybacks that have pushed prices to a record 20 euros. Strengthened by excess capital, partly inherited from the previous management, and a profitability “fuelled” by the rise in interest rates, UniCredit has become an international case history: the only Italian bank mentioned by The Banker for value creation in the 2022.

If the accounts improve, the set-up…

See also  Earthquake in Turkey, more than 50 dead. "Get away from the Italian coast"

You may also like

Giambruno: “I’m going back to Rome with a...

Traffic light: climate policy: penchant for nice calculations

HEB Splash Park: The New Water Park in...

New rebates for fuel. Here are the prices...

Three Mega-Kilowatt-Scale ‘Shagehuang’ Wind Power Projects Boost Regional...

Window replacement: reduce operating expenses

Ukraine admits responsibility: “We attacked the Crimean bridge”

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Qibing Daojia at the 25th China Construction Expo:...

Banca Mediolanum: net inflows of 447 million euro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy