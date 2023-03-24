Home Business Unicredit, Goldman Sachs opens options on 6.2% of the capital
Business

Unicredit, Goldman Sachs opens options on 6.2% of the capital

by admin
Unicredit, Goldman Sachs opens options on 6.2% of the capital

Unicredit, Goldman Sachs options and futures on 6.2%

Last March 16, in the midst of storm on banks, Goldman Sachs has opened a potential position on 6,18% of the capital of Unicredit. The position was then dismantled entirely afterwards just 24 hours. The movement of the US bank emerged from the communications of the Consob.

The position liquidated 24 hours later

The Commission’s website explains that of this share, in reality, only the 0,60% is linked to voting rights per share, the rest is divided by option contracts “put”, “call” e “future”. The next day, however, the March 17Goldman’s stake, although it was only potential, suddenly drops to 0,89%with virtually zero voting rights.

Between the collapse of Svb and the end of Credit Suisse

A few days earlier, the March 10American banking Svb closed its doors, igniting fears of a possible global banking crisis. In the following days the problems exploded Swiss creditwhich led to the intervention of the Finma and to the acquisition by the competitor Ubs.

According to what was reconstructed, the position would be related to the opening of positions on the stock which would then have been sold to US bank customers.

See also  In the first half of the year, my country's trade in services maintained rapid growth, and the total import and export of services reached 2,891.09 billion yuan - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Stefano Azzi: «Serie A is of great interest,...

So much smartphone use is allowed in the...

Israel – Netanyahu wants to end “division of...

Schlein against Fazio and Littizzetto: the sensational tweet...

Anti-tank: Uranium core – This is what makes...

Accenture: growing revenues, but the company cuts 19,000...

Another domestic new crown oral drug has been...

Reviews and Opinions on the Deposit Account, Is...

German Naval Yards: “None of the 100 billion...

Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo between selfies and spectacular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy