Unicredit, Goldman Sachs options and futures on 6.2%

Last March 16, in the midst of storm on banks, Goldman Sachs has opened a potential position on 6,18% of the capital of Unicredit. The position was then dismantled entirely afterwards just 24 hours. The movement of the US bank emerged from the communications of the Consob.

The position liquidated 24 hours later

The Commission’s website explains that of this share, in reality, only the 0,60% is linked to voting rights per share, the rest is divided by option contracts “put”, “call” e “future”. The next day, however, the March 17Goldman’s stake, although it was only potential, suddenly drops to 0,89%with virtually zero voting rights.

Between the collapse of Svb and the end of Credit Suisse

A few days earlier, the March 10American banking Svb closed its doors, igniting fears of a possible global banking crisis. In the following days the problems exploded Swiss creditwhich led to the intervention of the Finma and to the acquisition by the competitor Ubs.

According to what was reconstructed, the position would be related to the opening of positions on the stock which would then have been sold to US bank customers.