Weather forecast for next week

Surprisingly, a Winter climate returns! Starting next week a Cold Eruption from Scandinavia will give rise to a fast wave of bad weather with consequences for many regions.

The latest update, just arrived, confirmed a sudden change in the weather since the final part of the weekend due to the irruption of cold air descending from Northern Europe and directed towards the Mediterranean.

The map below, of the European Centershows just the polar air currents (color blue) downhill from Scandinavia, driven by a wide depression centered on Eastern Europe (denoted by the letter “B“). It is to all intents and purposes a configuration more of a winter than a spring nature, with the coldest and most unstable air masses that will conclude their run in the Mediterranean basin, diving directly from the Porta della Bora. Cold and unstable air currents descending from Scandinavia It is legitimate to expect a decidedly eventful phase, with a high probability of precipitation and a general drop in temperatures.

During the day of Monday 27 March at risk bad weather it will be above all the Adriatic sectors and the South: heavy rains and low-lying thunderstorms are expected Veneto, Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Apulia, Campania e Calabria; on these areas they will also blow furious winds from the northern dials with gusts up to almost 100 km/h and storm surges along the coasts most exposed to the fury of the currents.

Considering the expected temperature drop, it will also return neve on the Apennines, with bows by the evening starting from 600 meters above sea level. The rainfall will also extend throughout the day to the inland areas of Tuscany and Lazio; we do not exclude the risk of thunderstorms in cities such as Firenze e Roma.

Some rain will still be possible later on Tuesday 28, especially in the South and in Sicily; elsewhere, however, the weather conditions will improve, even if temperatures will drop drastically, especially at night, returning to values ​​more suited to the period, also due to the intense winds from the northern quadrants.

Subsequently, theanticyclone it will return to reconquer the lost space, spreading over the Mediterranean basin: it is legitimate to expect greater atmospheric stability, with rising temperatures, especially in the maximum values, at least until Thursday 30.

For the end of the month the uncertainties increase: in fact, a new cold break-in with the risk of another phase of bad weather from Friday 31 March cannot be excluded.

However, we will have the opportunity to talk about this again in our next insights: we will keep you updated.