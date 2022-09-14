“The repositioning of our Italian operations under the direct guidance of the CEO (Andrea Orcel) and the Deputy Head of Italy” is an “example of how we are providing the areas where we are present what they need. This strategy is already starting to produce tangible results ”. This is the comment released by the president of UniCredit Piercarlo Padoan, during the shareholders’ meeting, who gave the green light to the second tranche of the buyback program. The UniCredit shareholders’ meeting has given an overwhelming majority authorization to the second tranche of one billion euros of the buyback program. 99.34% of the share capital present at the meeting voted in favor, equal to 63.99% of the total share capital.

Padoan commented on UniCredit’s first half accounts, making no secret of his great satisfaction with the results achieved:

“The creation of UniCredit Unlocked has led us to achieve the best half-yearly results of the last ten years: all geographic areas have achieved record results that exceed the objectives of the plan. This allowed us to confirm the remuneration of our shareholders and the completion of the share buyback program, decided last April and now authorized by the Supervisory Authority, which is why we are here today ”.

The UniCredit president added that he believes that “all of this is solid proof that UniCredit Unlocked is working”. Padoan again: “I am confident that it will allow us to achieve the goal we have set ourselves: making UniCredit the bank of the future of Europe. The UniCredit management team is working hard to achieve these results, acting quickly and effectively, always keeping in mind our customers and their goals ”.