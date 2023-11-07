Home » Unicredit: treasury shares at 1.45% of the share capital




Between 30 October and 3 November Unicredit purchased 11,781,896 own shares, at a weighted average price of 23.6115 euros, for a total value of over 278 million euros.

The purchases took place as part of the first tranche of the 2023 buy-back program launched on October 30th, implementing the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting of October 27th.

As of November 3, 2023, following the cancellation of treasury shares which occurred on September 12, 2023, UniCredit holds 25,841,561 treasury shares equal to 1.45% of the share capital.

