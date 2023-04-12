Unicredit SpA has updated the market regarding the ordinary share buyback programme, launched on April 3, 2023, following the authorization obtained during the Shareholders’ Meeting of March 31, 2023. The transactions are attributable to the First Tranche of the Buy- Back 2022, for which BNP Paribas Exane has been appointed as intermediary.

Since the launch of the First Tranche of the Program, Unicredit has purchased a total of 11,060,000 ordinary shares, corresponding to 0.57% of the Company’s share capital. The total value of these transactions amounts to 198,162,038 euros.