Home Business Unicredit: update on the buy-back plan
Business

Unicredit: update on the buy-back plan

by admin
Unicredit: update on the buy-back plan

Unicredit SpA has updated the market regarding the ordinary share buyback programme, launched on April 3, 2023, following the authorization obtained during the Shareholders’ Meeting of March 31, 2023. The transactions are attributable to the First Tranche of the Buy- Back 2022, for which BNP Paribas Exane has been appointed as intermediary.

Since the launch of the First Tranche of the Program, Unicredit has purchased a total of 11,060,000 ordinary shares, corresponding to 0.57% of the Company’s share capital. The total value of these transactions amounts to 198,162,038 euros.

See also  China in the past ten years: manufacturing is on the way | nuclear power | Hualong No. 1 | shield machine | China National Nuclear Corporation |

You may also like

Lukaku exults, Big Rom “secret” after Benfica-Inter’s 0-2...

12 facts about the affordability of housing

Expensive subsidization of fossil energy production

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 12th. Uncertain price lists...

External headlines: New York Fed President predicts another...

Audit and advisory firm: EY halts demerger

New car prices doubled in 10 years

IMF: Global economy recovering only slowly | Economy...

Def, green light from the CDM: cut in...

Households used significantly less gas and electricity in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy