Unions in the square in Bologna against the Meloni government, Schlein contested

Unions in the square, Schlein contested

They responded in thirty thousand to the call of the unions for the demonstration against the Meloni government in Bologna. A square that is far from united: the secretary of the Democratic Party is contested, Elly Schlein. The demonstration was organized by the confederal trade unions in protest against the work policies and social of the government led by Giorgia Meloni.

The number of participants was announced by the organizers on stage and was confirmed by the Bologna Police Headquarters.

The disputed Schlein

The secretaries of the three confederal acronyms took turns on the stage, Pierpaolo Bombardieri (Uil), Luigi Sbarra (Cisl) and Maurizio Landini (Cgil). Many representatives of centre-left parties took to the streets, including the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. While Schlein was answering reporters’ questions, some UIL members raised opposing voices. Who have invited the secretary to “go home”asking politicians to leave the square.

“Count isn’t there? We felt”

“We are here – said Schlein – to overcome the mistakes of the past on labor policies, such as the Jobs Act. Count isn’t there? We also spoke with him yesterday. Agendas don’t always cross, but on this one as on other battles there is convergence“.

From the side of Piazza Maggiore where the members of the CGIL were located, during the intervention of the general secretary of the CISL, they asked Luigi Barrathe general strike.