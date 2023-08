MILANO The bank gives, the bank takes away. The stake in Bper, which last year had yielded a capital gain to Unipol, the company that is the first 20% shareholder, this time has no frills. Indeed, it is affected, and it is the first virtual application, of the new government tax on bank extra profits, which in the first half of the year was estimated to weigh 28 million on Bper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook