Unique weapon system: Rheinmetall surprises with drone concept

Unique weapon system: Rheinmetall surprises with drone concept

In the Ukraine war it is daily practice of the armed forces: Explosive charges are dropped from small, hovering drones, which then destroy tanks, for example. The Ukrainian armed forces have managed to steer so-called multicopters with small propellers so precisely that grenades fall from above into the open hatches of Russian tanks. Rheinmetall is now surprising with a new concept: Several small multicopters with grenades can be ejected from a slightly larger reconnaissance drone in flight, which then precisely control their target. The German armaments company announces a “flexible and most effective” multi-purpose drone.

