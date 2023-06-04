Home » United-Internet-Chef Ralph Dommermuth im Interview
Business

United-Internet-Chef Ralph Dommermuth im Interview

by admin
United-Internet-Chef Ralph Dommermuth im Interview

Mr. Dommermuth, have you since regretted your 5G expansion plans?

No. I have no regrets about my expansion plans.

Actually, 1000 antenna masts should be transmitting by the turn of the year, but then there were only five. How do you view the status?

It might surprise you, but I’m quite optimistic. In the second quarter we see that construction output is already increasing significantly. By the end of the quarter we will have 200 cell towers. In addition, we have just received confirmation of the forecasts for the entire year from the companies that provide us with antenna sites. We know their project progress and can see whether it is realistic to complete the radio towers in the specified time.

See also  Iliad probes Vodafone to marry their respective activities in Italy

You may also like

The first national standard in the field of...

Bureaucracy dispute: Lower Saxony Medical Association finds no...

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Market...

“Coaxial belt cannon” is an excellent near-field monitoring...

SunMirror AG: Progress in completing drill targets on...

Death at the lake: Jean-Marie Straub’s last days...

Brand Finance: 2023 Beauty Industry Brand Value List...

Fight against the dead zone: new development area...

Brand Finance: 2023 Beauty Industry Brand Value List...

Labor market – DGB demands the establishment of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy