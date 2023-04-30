United Kingdom, but which Carlo: Kate the most loved, Meghan envious

United Kingdom, Princess Kate the most loved

Kate is the most loved person in the British royal family: the data – interesting in many ways because the Princess of Wales is a ‘commoner’, granddaughter of miners, without a drop of ‘blue blood’ in her veins – emerges from the first survey of its kind carried out after the death of Elizabeth II. Kate enjoys the favors of over a third of respondents, 38%, more popular than her husband William (34%), the King’s five grandchildren (27%) and Princess Anna (25%). King Charles, who will be officially crowned on May 6, is only in fifth place among the members of the Royal Family, voted by 20% of respondents, followed by Prince Harry with 14% and Prince Edward with 11%.

Kate’s success soars in comparison to lukewarm favors for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan: the American actress – who opened the feud in the Family and brought Prince Harry to live in California – is among the least popular family members with just 10%; and with her is the queen consort, Camilla, who also attracts only 10% of her favors. The poll questions why, now less than ten days after the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, there are still those who wonder if the monarch, who waited 70 years before ascending the throne, would not have done better to fold and abdicate. Beautiful, always very smiling, Kate is also very capable of interacting with the public: the curtain in which she became the protagonist in Wales, during a visit to Aberfan, the mining village that was the scene of the 1966 disaster, dates from these hours , when a landslide of sewage engulfed an elementary school where lessons had just begun.

A national tragedy that cost the lives of 144 people, of whom 116 were children. After paying her respects at the Aberfan Memorial Garden, built on the site of the school, the Princess greeted the crowd; and among them was a young mother with a one-year-old baby in her arms. Just the little one, when the princess approached, without any hesitation grabbed her purse, took it and with a gesture typical of the very little ones held it tightly in her hands. Mom tried to give it back to her owner but he started screaming. Kate, who was laughing without hesitation by then, reassured her just as she would a friend: told her there was no rush and went on to say hello to someone else. For the record, Daniel soon got tired of the purse and his mother was quick to return it to the princess.

