The Multiversity group has acquired the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome. The agreement represents a further step in the strategy launched by the CVC Capital Partners fund after the acquisition – finalized in 2021 – of 100% of the Multiversity group, already present on the market with the universities Pegaso and Mercatorum. As Fabio Vaccavano, CEO of Multiversity, explains, «thanks to this operation, the Multiversity group consolidates and further increases its undisputed leadership in the world of digital universities and European education technology. The breadth and quality of the digital training offer, scientific research and technological innovation are at the heart of our positioning, completely at the service of our students and alongside the institutions, to achieve the most challenging growth objectives of human capital. of our country “.

San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome

The San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome, established by decree of the Ministry of Education of 8 May 2006, is a non-state university that issues qualifications equivalent to those issued by traditional universities, with an educational offer provided in the form of e -learning to more than 8,000 students.

The entry of the Telematic University San Raffaele Rome into Multiversity will allow the latter to expand its portfolio of degree courses to the medical-health area and explore further partnership opportunities in the field of medical-scientific activity and research , further exploiting the strategic collaboration with the San Raffaele group.

CVC Capital Partners strategy

“The acquisition of the San Raffaele Telematic University in Rome is fully part of our strategy in the world of training, launched in Italy in 2019 and confirmed with the acquisition of 100% of Multiversity in 2021 – declared Andrea Ferrante, senior managing director of CVC Capital Partners -. Digital universities, thanks to their flexibility and accessibility, represent a fundamental tool to overcome the worrying gap in the number of graduates in Italy compared to the rest of Europe. The group will thus contribute to bridging the gap between the objectives of the digital transition and the current training courses, positioning itself as a leader among telematic universities and as the main interlocutor for institutions in the realization of common systemic objectives with the utmost sense of responsibility “.