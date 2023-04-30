Urnäsch start-up brings physical and digital worlds together

Urnäsch company combines physical and digital worlds – the head of technology says: “It opens up a panopticon of possibilities” Blockchain start-up BCTS AG is surfing the third wave of digitalization. This brings back control of the data. This also opens up new horizons for the art market.

Photographer and artist Hannes Schmid took the photos for the Marlboro advertising campaign and photographed rock stars in the 1970s and 1980s. Bild: Bruno Kissling

Hannes Schmid, who became known worldwide for his photo essays and photographs such as “Marlboro Man”, together with the Urnäsch company BCTS (Blockchain Trust Solution) AG, has published a series of photos that are digitally certified by NFT and still with the hands are within reach. NFTs are digital assets that can be bought and sold online using cryptocurrencies. The physical and digital connection is called phygital. Schmid and the BCTS enable a journey through time to rock stars of the 1970s and 1980s such as Mick Jagger, Freddie Mercury, Phil Collins, David Lee Roth and Peter Allen. This is how the Blackstage NFT art box was created. Blockchain pioneer Toni Caradonna founded BCTS AG in 2017 together with the new CEO of Säntisbahn, Jakob Gülünay.