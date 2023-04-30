what did the tragic event consist of?

This afternoon it was confirmed the death of Fructuoso Álvarez González, the only one convicted of the murder of the Bagnato family in 1994, occurred in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores. As reported by the Infobae site, the 63-year-old man died of “multiple cardiac arrests”derived from a septic shock.

According to judicial sources, the subject had been admitted to the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian Acute Zonal General Hospital of the Ezeiza Prison since last April 4. A “septic shock to an infectious focus periimplantation of the right hip” would have been the cause of the death.

After the news was confirmed, Matías Bagnato, the only survivor of the massacre in which he lost his parents José and Alicia, his brothers Fernando, 14, and Alejandro, 9, and a friend who had stayed over (Nicolás), He expressed in his social networks. “Today I can finally say it’s over. Mommy, Pa, Fer, Ale, Nico: rest in peace. I love them with all my heart“, wrote.

In mid-March, the Justice had denied Álvarez González parole. The request was filed because the condemned man had broken his hip last January and since that date he had been “prostrate”.

The head of the National Criminal Execution Court No. 1, María Jimena Monsalve, dismissed the request based on the socio-environmental reports carried out by the Correctional Council of the Ezeiza Federal Complex No. 1, the prison where Álvarez González has been housed for 12 years.

In turn, the magistrate had assured that the man presented a “Evidence of involution” in his behavior inside the prisonby expressing “difficulties in complying with internal regulations, as well as their lack of adherence to the objectives set by the different treatment areas.”

What happened and what was the Flores Massacre

The murder occurred in the early morning of February 17, 1994, when Fruitful Alvarez Gonzalez, went to the house of his ex-partner José Bagnato, 42, to take revenge. Álvarez González alleged the existence of a debt of US$ 180,000.

He parked his car in front of the residence and proceeded to spray it. with two fuel drums and set fire to it.

The flames spread rapidly, causing most of the people inside. Only Matías Bagnato survived, who was 16 years old at the time.

The fact shocked public opinion 29 years ago.

In November 1995, the Justice sentenced Álvarez González to life imprisonment. Thanks to his Spanish nationality, in 2004 He was extradited to his country to finish serving his sentence in a Madrid jail.

But this did not happen. The Spanish justice commuted the sentence to 20 yearsbecause life imprisonment does not exist there and the murderer regained his freedom.

Immediately he began to threaten Matías Bagnato. Until in 2011, Álvarez González was arrested in his hideout and went back to jail.

With information from Clarín and Infobae



