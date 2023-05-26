Home » US debt ceiling, negotiations resume
Business

US debt ceiling, negotiations resume

by admin
US debt ceiling, negotiations resume

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said talks on the US debt ceiling had resumed and would continue until the last few days before the country risks default.

McCarthy said he hasn’t spoken to President Joe Biden in the past 24 hours. The US Capitol building is nearly empty as most lawmakers are absent ahead of the long holiday weekend. Negotiators were asked to continue working until an agreement was reached.

In recent days, the two sides have narrowed their differences in the talks, according to people familiar with the discussions, although the details agreed are tentative and a final deal has not yet been reached. Under the terms of the agreement being worked out, defense spending could increase by 3% next year, in line with Biden’s budget request.

See also  The Milan Stock Exchange is the best in Europe. Fly Saipem

You may also like

Piazza Affari tonic with Europe, Ftse Mib +1.2%

Swiss banks, the anti-crisis law arrives

Former Fed Economist: The Fed’s policymaking is limited...

Stock markets are running thanks to recovery on...

A factory of the future for Bergamo and...

Montezemolo: «Taxes down and yes to the minimum...

The Monetary Fund warns Italy: “No to the...

During the pre-sale period of JD 618, the...

Health dossier, the Court of Auditors: “Budgets in...

The first aircraft “made in China” takes off:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy