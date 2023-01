The number of US workers filing for first-time jobless benefits fell by 15,000 to 190,000 last week, much better than the 214,000 expected by economists’ consensus and the previous 205,000.

The four-week rolling average of claims for benefits stood at 206,000, up from 212,500 a week earlier.

The number of American workers who continue to receive unemployment benefits in the United States is 1.647 million, compared to 1.660 million expected by the consensus.