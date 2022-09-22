In the week ending September 17, the number of American workers applying for unemployment benefits for the first time rose by 5,000 to 213,000.

The figure was better than expected, given that analysts had forecast a figure of 218,000 units after the 208,000 units of the previous week, the lowest since the end of May (The figure is revised downwards from the 213,000 units initially disclosed).

The total number of American workers who continue to receive benefits fell by 22,000 to 1.38 million.

The four-week moving average of initial jobless claims was 216,750, down from last week’s 222,750.