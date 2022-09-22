Home Business US labor market: Initial jobless claims have risen from lows since May
Business

US labor market: Initial jobless claims have risen from lows since May

by admin

In the week ending September 17, the number of American workers applying for unemployment benefits for the first time rose by 5,000 to 213,000.

The figure was better than expected, given that analysts had forecast a figure of 218,000 units after the 208,000 units of the previous week, the lowest since the end of May (The figure is revised downwards from the 213,000 units initially disclosed).

The total number of American workers who continue to receive benefits fell by 22,000 to 1.38 million.

The four-week moving average of initial jobless claims was 216,750, down from last week’s 222,750.

See also  360 Digital's second-quarter net profit of 1.548 billion yuan increased by 76.6% year-on-year

You may also like

Banco Desio: launch of the new digital platform...

Mercedes-Amg C63 SE Performance: the 680 hp electrified...

Robot “Optimus Prime” will debut on Tesla AI...

From the Fed to the BoE roundup of...

Lange Construction Steel Day Inventory: Market Prices Slightly...

Osca: the relaunch of the historic Italian car...

No RTX 4070/4060 at the NVIDIA conference: when...

Timeshare panels, first project for energy-intensive companies

PVC supply side started to pick up soda...

Pensions, last three months for Quota 102. Requirements...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy