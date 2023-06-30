Usa, 3 billion collective lawsuit against OpenAi: 300 billion data stolen from users

3 billion lawsuit against OpenAi

Artificial intelligence is also scary in the US. This is why a collective complaint has arrived against OpenAi, the company that created ChatGPT. The accusation is that he conducted a clandestine operation by collecting “vast quantities” of personal information from the web without consent. For profit and in violation of privacy laws.

Certainly the fact is not surprising but the amount of information collected is impressive. The 157-page lawsuit documents accuse OpenAI of secretly harvesting 300 billion pieces of data from the internet, including personal data. The purpose is to use consumers’ personal information to improve the cognitive processes of artificial intelligence.

You violate privacy laws

The lawsuit comes just months after the launch of ChatGpt’s “incognito mode” feature. Which should ensure that the chatbot doesn’t save users’ conversations or exploit them to improve artificial intelligence capabilities.

The plaintiffs, represented by the Clarkson Law Firm, however, argue that OpenAI has violated privacy laws by engaging in what they describe as “theft.” Instead of following established protocols for the purchase and use of personal information.

The lawsuit estimates potential damages at $3 billion, citing the harm caused to millions of individuals affected by OpenAI’s alleged actions. Also Microsoft, which has heavily invested in Chat Gpt, will be involved in the legal battle.

The stop of Italy

The continued development of artificial intelligence has led to heightened concerns about using user data to improve AI models. Earlier this year, the Biden administration said it would come to close scrutiny regarding the handling of large amounts of user data.

It should be emphasized that in Italy the problem was already known. In fact, it was the first country, in March 2023, to ban ChatGPT and then allow the resumption of the service under very specific conditions, including the right of users to object to the processing of personal data.

The role of Microsoft

Microsoft by OpenAI they announced last January a long-term collaboration on artificial intelligence through a multi-year investment whose figures have not been officially disclosed. Even if we are talking about 10 billion dollars. The agreement provides that each of the two companies (even if OpenAI is a non-profit company) can independently use and sell the products of the technology that moves ChatGPT. Hence Microsoft’s involvement in the billionaire lawsuit for damages.

