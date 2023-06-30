Regrowth of lost hair: no more transplants and expensive trichotomy techniques | Now just one pill to get thick teenage hair back

Alopecia areata, the pathology that causes sudden hair loss – www.iPaddisti.it

A drug has been discovered that will solve hair loss problems forever. Its action is immediate and promises a lot.

It is an oral drug that has the power to reverse up to 80% of hair loss. Now in testing.

Who suffers from alopecia areata, is unfortunately forced to deal with frequent and almost unstoppable sudden hair loss. This is an autoimmune condition that many patients suffer from. However, this condition thanks to many studies on the subject, could be reversible.

A new drug has been discovered which could show truly incredible results and which, therefore, would solve many problems.

To confirm this there is a recent clinical study conducted on patients suffering from various forms of alopecia which immediately showed more than promising results. Now let’s get into the specifics and see what effects this drug has on our body.

Alopecia areata: what it is

Before getting to the heart of the characteristics of the drug just mentioned, let’s understand the condition of patients with alopecia areata. The specialists indicate this condition as: “An autoimmune disease of the hair bulbs (abnormal reaction of the immune system which recognizes and affects the hair bulbs as foreign), sometimes associated with other autoimmune diseases (thyroid gland, gastritis, vitiligo)”. This particular state therefore affects the hair to a greater extent, causing it to break down patchy fall which can be as large as a coin or more extensive, depending on the severity and state of the disease. In addition to the association a autoimmune diseasesalopecia can occur in particular cases psychic trauma or in a particular period stress. Currently there are several treatments that vary according to the triggering cause. These range from the usage of corticosteroids for topical use up to the use of particular specialized techniques known as PRP.

The new drug for alopecia areata

Although there are several drugs on the market that are commonly used to treat this state, today we can say that the situation is developing. This is thanks to a particular medicine that has had the power to reverse up all’80% of hair loss in patients undergoing investigational clinical treatments. Currently it is not known why this drug reverses hair loss by promoting growth, but we can say that the response that the human body is giving is really positive. This substance, taken orally, prevents the immune cells from starting the inflammation process of the hair follicle. Will this really be the turning point that many have been waiting for?

