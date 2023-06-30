Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie) movie hits theaters this Monday

The movie “Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture” will make its world premiere on the big screen this monday july 3just when half a century has passed since the last performance of David Bowie as his famous another self Ziggy Stardust. The film will show the iconic performance of the band on July 3, 1973 filmed by the director DA Penbaker (known from the documentary Dylan from ’87, “Don’t Look Back”) that has been remastered to see the light as a new version that includes the full performance without cuts featuring final scenes with the legendary guitarist Jeff Beck“The Jean Genie”, Bowie’s 1972 anthem, a 4K visual mix fully restored supervised by DA Pennebaker’s son, Frazer and one mix 5.1 made by the producer Tony Visconti.

It has a duration of 165 minutes and enjoys a cast made up of David Bowie and Jeff Beck along with Mick Ronson, Trevor Bolder, Mick “Woody” Woodmansey, Geoffrey MacCormack o Ringo Starr. The main projection on the The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (entonces Odeon) will have a previous colloquium with friends and acquaintances of the singer who will be broadcast live.

Focusing on the fan adoration towards Bowie, the film revives a canonical event in which Bowie removed Ziggy Stardust from the stage, alien rock star, dissolving The Spiders From Mars and shocking the public. Against all odds this fact that would change modern music history turned it into the versatile artist that influenced music, cinema and fashion together establishing the bases of the seventies glam rock.