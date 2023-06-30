These 3 zodiac signs will be lucky in July!

While good relationships, wise decisions, and hard work ultimately determine where we are in life, sometimes things just seem a little bit easier. Do you ever feel like the universe is totally on your side? Do you believe in astrology? In fact, depending on what position the planets are in, some zodiac signs are luckier than others at certain times of the year. And we could all use a little luck, right? So what does the monthly horoscope 2023 look like and what can we expect in the following month? You will find out in our article, because we will tell you which 3 zodiac signs will be lucky in July!

Monthly horoscope 2023: These 3 zodiac signs are lucky in July!

Everyone understands happiness in their own way, but we all have something in common – we all want to be happy and prosper. Which zodiac signs go together? Who will succeed? Astrology is enjoying a lot of interest, and with good reason. Thanks to several supportive transits of the Sun and planet Mercury, in the following month we will all feel more connected to our feelings and ready to be more in touch with ourselves and our loved ones. Of particular importance is the union of Mercury and the Sun on July 16, which will bring our emotional intelligence to the fore. Later in the month, when Jupiter turns retrograde on July 28, our desire to grow will increase and we will feel inspired to move forward – be it at work, school or in personal life. But according to the monthly horoscope 2023, these 3 zodiac signs will be very lucky in July.

The lion is the lucky guy of the month

According to the monthly horoscope 2023, the lion is the zodiac sign that will be the luckiest in July. The astrological sign is often associated with power, strength, generosity and creativity. You’re off to a good start this month professionally, and with Mars by your side, you’ll have the strength you need to pull off absolutely anything you set your mind to. You will achieve all your goals without any obstacles and this will not only bring you great joy, but will also pay off financially. The Leo will have the opportunity to develop further in the following month and will also be recognized in the job. Who knows, maybe there will be a raise soon?

On July 16-17, the Sun conjoins with Mercury and Neptune, which will activate your intuition and creative thinking (prepare for tons of new ideas). And when the Sun is in your zodiac sign from July 24th, you will literally feel like a real Leo – strong, powerful and fruitless. According to the monthly horoscope 2023, the lucky day of the lion is July 27th – so make a note of the date. But that’s not all – July 28th could be the beginning of a new beginning in your life.

Cancer is filled with happiness in July

All people with zodiac sign Cancer – this is your month! So it only makes sense that according to the monthly horoscope 2023 you will be really lucky! You will feel a range of energies throughout the month encouraging you to try new things and take risks. On July 5, Mercury will be by your side and many in your close circle will turn to you for advice or help. According to the July 2023 monthly horoscope, this month is the perfect time to reflect on your past and appreciate all things and people close to you. On July 3rd the moon forms a trine with Jupiter and this will be your lucky day. Thanks to Mars, it will be very easy for you to bring more structure and order into your everyday work from July 10th.

And when the planet links with the Sun later on July 16, your intuition will be strengthened to the point where you could practically read minds. And just 1 day later, on July 17th, Venus (the planet of love and affection) will also move into Cancer. So that makes the second half of the month a great time to spend more time with your partner and take your relationship to the next level. And who knows – if you’re single, maybe you’ll meet the love of your life? For Cancer zodiac sign, July is a time of transformation and growth – be open to new adventures and embrace life changes.

Aquarius

According to the monthly horoscope 2023, July is a month that Aquarians will definitely not forget! Aquarius is an air sign and is primarily associated with creativity, unconventionality and innovation. This month will have you feeling more independent and motivated than ever, and now is the perfect time to meet new people and explore new ideas. Especially on July 2nd, when Mercury forms a harmonious trine with Saturn, you will show perseverance at work and this will earn you much more respect from colleagues and superiors. And as far as your love life is concerned, don’t try too hard in July – you will most likely meet your loved ones by chance at the bakery or even on the bus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

