Eye health is often overlooked. Take care of it with these 8 easy-to-apply and all-natural tips.

Eye health depends on a healthy lifestyle: nutrition, protection and exercise are fundamental stages for seeing well. Discover the 8 ways to help you improve your vision naturally.

When you study or work, when you drive your car or indulge in your favorite pastimes, your eyes are the center of your possibilities. Carelessness promotes deterioration, yet a few significant gestures are enough to help keep your eyes healthy.

What nutrients do my eyes need to stay healthy?

Like many other aspects of our daily lives, eye health is positively influenced by our food choices. Specifically, eat foods with these nutrients to have a guaranteed effect:

Vitamins A, C and E

Zinc

Lutein and Zeaxanthin (antioxidants found in broccoli, citrus fruits, savoy cabbage, spinach and corn)

Omega-3 fatty acids

Each of these elements are extremely positive for the overall health of the whole body, so even if you don’t have vision problems, we still recommend consuming the recommended daily amount to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Finally, drinking plenty of water is essential to keep the tear film well hydrated and clean.

What are the most harmful chronic eye conditions?

In case you suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure, liver problems or autoimmune diseases, these can cause serious damage to your eyesight. Consult your optometrist for advice on how to prevent the side effects of these chronic conditions.

Eye protection

One aspect that should not be underestimated is the accidental damage we cause to the eyes while engaging in other activities such as gardening, housework or outdoor sports. For this, equip yourself with protective glasses when they are necessary, so as to avoid easily preventable damage.

Sunglasses also fall into this category, which combine aesthetics with utility. However, make sure you buy a pair that shields your eyes from 99 or 100% UV-A and UV-B rays.

Also, if you use contact lenses, make sure you wash your hands thoroughly before putting them on or off. Infections are very common, and can lead to blurry vision, irritation and itching.

Does exercise improve eye health?

Keeping fit is important for all parts of the body, from the knees to the heart. In this list, you can include your eyes: in fact, it was shown in a 2020 study that regular exercise is very important for preventing diseases such as glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

And don’t forget that sport is also an excellent activity for your mental health, because it energizes you and makes you stock up on serotonin.

How harmful is smoking to the eyes?

Smoking is a major cause for the development of glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataracts. Stopping immediately will help you prevent the onset of all these problems… and will give you much more energy to get involved in sport!

What is the 20-20-20 rule?

When you spend a lot of time in front of a screen, your eyes get tired. For this, optometrists have devised this very easy to remember rule. Everything is fine 20 minutes of activity, pass 20 seconds to look at something a 20 feet away (i.e. 6 meters).

This practice helps your eyes relax and support the rest of the work more lightly, also giving you a little breather to refocus and start over with double the determination.

Do you know the history of eye diseases in your family?

An indicator of future vision impairment could be your family history. In fact, many diseases or vision problems are hereditary, you could prepare yourself for this eventuality by consulting the optometrist who follows your family, so as to have an already complete picture of the situation.

Fonte: Center for Disease Control

