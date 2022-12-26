Winter is upon us and with it diseases and infections, so it is important to protect our immune system by checking for any vitamin D deficiencies

With the arrival of winter, the risk of contracting diseases and seasonal influences increases considerably, plus do vitamin D levels drastically decrease due to less exposure to light and sunlight? But what is vitamin D and why do we have deficiencies in winter?

What is Vitamin D?

The vitamin D group is of great importance in numerous biological functions such as homeostasis (ie the ability of the body to self-regulate, maintaining an internal balance despite changes in the external environment) and calcium metabolism. It also plays an important role in strengthening our immune system.

Vitamin D is produced by our skin following exposure to sunlight: according to experts, a maximum of 20-30 minutes of exposure is required.

But we also find vitamin D in many of the foods that are part of our common diet: for example in oily fish (sea bass, sea bream, mackerel and tuna), in egg yolks, in mushrooms and in many dairy products such as milk and yogurts fortified with added vitamin D and B12.

What is vitamin D used for?

In addition to strengthening our immune system, protecting us from the attack of viruses and bacteria, vitamin D is known for its role in keeping bones, teeth and muscles healthy and strong by promoting the absorption of calcium by our body.

In fact, it has been discovered that vitamin D deficiency can cause serious bone diseases, such as rickets in children, osteoporosis in adults, and bone weakness in the elderly and pregnant women.

In addition, high levels of vitamin D in the body reduce the risk of inflammatory bowel disease and intestinal infections, a consequence of the increase in the number and diversity of microbes that live in the intestine.

Why do you need more vitamin D in winter?

And it’s precisely in the winter season, when you most need protection from illness and infection that vitamin D levels drop. This is because exposure to sunlight is not guaranteed as it is in the summer months.

In fact, during the cold winter, we go out less, we cover ourselves more to support the low temperatures and the hours of light are reduced.

These are all factors that affect and reduce the ability to produce vitamin D.

Stock up on vitamin D even in winter

But how can we keep vitamin D levels high even in winter when there is little light or in any case we spend much more time at home?

Here are some simple tips to follow:

make sure you have time to spend outdoors: set aside a time of day, when the sun is out, to go for a long walk

follow a rich and varied diet, taking foods rich in vitamin D such as cod, salmon, sardines

if you are a vegetarian you can top up your vitamin D intake by eating foods such as egg yolks and dairy products fortified with vitamin D and B12

If, on the other hand, you are vegan, mushrooms are an excellent alternative, in particular some of the Maitake mushrooms (Grifos frondosus) and chanterelles or chanterelles (Cantharellus)

if necessary, stabilize vitamin D values, if too low, by taking supplements. However, it is important to always consult your doctor before making any decision.

Try following a very simple trick recommended by this nutritionist

Individuals most at risk of deficiency

The people most at risk of vitamin D deficiency appear to be those who live in northern regions or at high latitudes, therefore areas that are exposed to little light in winter.

Another category of people at risk are black individuals who, having a darker complexion, prevent UV rays from producing normal levels of vitamin D. In fact, people with a higher concentration of melanin (natural pigmentation that makes the skin darker) they take longer to produce vitamin D following exposure to sunlight.

Too much cripples

However, even too high levels of vitamin D concentration can prove harmful: the greatest risk is certainly represented by exposure to UV rays. Exposing yourself to sunlight without adequate protection to increase vitamin D absorption is wrong. It is necessary to use special sunscreens and consciously expose yourself to the sun’s rays to avoid significantly increasing the risk of skin cancer.

Another potentially harmful consequence is too high blood calcium levels.

In fact, we have said that vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium in the body, but high concentrations could lead to various symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, constipation, weakness, weight loss and bone pain as well as the development of some kidney diseases .

