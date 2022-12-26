House burglars are back to strike this holiday season. Three thefts were committed in the upper districts of Ponte nelle Alpi on the evening of 23 Decemberin another house the thieves tried to enter but fled when they realized that the owner was at home.

The raid took place between 7 and 8 pm on Friday evening. Two houses targeted in Losego, one in Quantin. The criminals took advantage of the owners’ absence to break in and take what they found, quickly and without paying attention, so much so that no one seems to have seen or heard anything.

In two houses the damages are still to be quantified, in another they have been about 7,000 euros were taken away, including jewels and bags of value. The three thefts were reported to the police.

In the control group of the Losego neighborhood around dinner time a certain theft alarm had spread, but the criminals still managed to strike.