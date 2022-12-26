Home News Thefts in Losego and Quantin, jewels and bags stolen for 7 thousand euros
News

Thefts in Losego and Quantin, jewels and bags stolen for 7 thousand euros

by admin
Thefts in Losego and Quantin, jewels and bags stolen for 7 thousand euros

House burglars are back to strike this holiday season. Three thefts were committed in the upper districts of Ponte nelle Alpi on the evening of 23 Decemberin another house the thieves tried to enter but fled when they realized that the owner was at home.

The raid took place between 7 and 8 pm on Friday evening. Two houses targeted in Losego, one in Quantin. The criminals took advantage of the owners’ absence to break in and take what they found, quickly and without paying attention, so much so that no one seems to have seen or heard anything.

In two houses the damages are still to be quantified, in another they have been about 7,000 euros were taken away, including jewels and bags of value. The three thefts were reported to the police.

In the control group of the Losego neighborhood around dinner time a certain theft alarm had spread, but the criminals still managed to strike.

See also  Moby and Tirrenia were rescued on the Nuova on 6 July

You may also like

The Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held...

Party Committee of the Department: Conscientiously implement the...

Piedmont, 807 thousand euros for a mountain of...

Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival brings many...

Park Hotel Villa Fiorita in Monastier: the dismissal...

Genoa, via Posalunga landslide, today protected entrances for...

Funeral parlors in Beijing are overwhelmed, the CCP...

Ten skiers swept away by an avalanche in...

The tender to build the Valle Orco aqueduct,...

Foggia, an 8-year-old boy run over and killed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy