Netizens laughed and pointed out that Anita Yuen has “Chilam on the left and Hermès on the right”, she is a big winner in life. (taken from Little Red Book)

(Hong Kong, 12th) Anita Yuen (Jing Liang) only posted on Weibo on February 8th to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of her marriage with her husband Chilam (Chilam), “31 years together, 22 years of marriage, what is the concept? Happy anniversary! A few days ago, some netizens captured them wildly on the streets of Central, Hong Kong. Although only their backs were photographed, from the unique “Zhang-style dragging hands”, they can be sure to be the two of them. A sharp-eyed netizen noticed that Liangliang was holding a white Hermès bag in her right hand, and said with a smile: “Liangliang has a Chilam left hand and Hermès right hand, a winner in life.”

In the photo, Chilam is seen wearing a black sweater and a peaked cap. He is dressed in a low-key manner, with his hands behind his back, holding his beautiful left hand tightly. This special way of holding hands is even called “Zhang style holding hands”. Liangliang is wearing a Maison Margiela knit jacket and holding a white Hermès Birkin bag in her right hand. The outfit is very expensive. Netizens joked that “the unique way of holding hands also includes the bag in your hand” and “you can tell when you see the way you hold hands They’re gone!” Since the photos showed that the two were in Queen’s Road Central, and there was Hermes in Des Voeux Road next door, netizens pointed out that Anita Yuen might be planning to drag her husband Julian Cheung to buy a new handbag, worrying that Julian Cheung’s wallet would be “damaged”.

Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung were captured on the streets of Central. Although only the backs of the two were photographed, they can be confirmed from the unique “Zhang-style dragging hands”. (taken from Little Red Book)
Anita Yuen, Julian Cheung and their son, Mo Tong, also displayed the unique “Zhang-style holding hands” when traveling. (taken from Weibo)
Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung have been together for 31 years and married for 22 years, and they are still in love. (taken from Weibo)
