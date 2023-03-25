HERBAL WOOD

Chapter 11: Barricades

(German rock) Label: Metalville

Format: (LP)

Release: 24.03.2023

Released after two years of forced hiatus HERBAL WOOD another musical work of art. From the first number of the new album “Chapter 11: Barricades” it is clear that the band has a clear goal in mind: To shake blinded society with merciless statements.

Watch out, biting battle roar

The first track “Barricades” manages to convince me from the first second with energetic guitar riffs – but also to awaken the impulse in me to tear down barricades and break rules when it is necessary. So it’s no wonder that this number is the namesake of the album. But what should follow after such a hit without being overshadowed?

The answer is not long in coming: The second song “Raubtier” follows, which makes itself heard with a biting battle roar, accompanied by hard-hitting rhythms from drums and guitar, which miss the rest of my synapses and only headbanging helps!

But the heaviest song on the album is “Mut Gegen Perspektive,” where the riffs sound like the strings are starting to glow and the drums are pounding through the bass drum heads. Torben Höffgen’s voice nestles deep in my mind with this number at the latest: scratchy and with an oppressive reverberation that gets my rebellious streak boiling.

(K)a life without pain and love

The band KÄRBHOLZ does not only show their hard and rebellious side. With the song “Gar Nichts” they musically represent the pain of a false friendship, in which the drums are in the foreground: initially, the gentle sound of the cymbals accompanies the harmonic riffs of the guitar. But with the use of the vocals, the hard sounds of the drums also set in – as if every single beat should underpin the disappointment of the divided friendship.

The rocking ballad “Der Zug” only unfolds its effect after repeated listening, especially since it begins with calm drums, followed by the gentle sound of the guitar. But his melancholy, but also caring text touches my heart so deeply that I am moved to tears and have to reach for my handkerchief every time.

Of course, the album doesn’t lack a love song either. But “Gib Mir dein Hand” is not a classic love song, but much more about the reality between two lovers, with hard – but still coherent – sounds.

The number “Ja Zum Leben” stands out in particular and also turns out to be my favourite: Ecstatic guitar riffs, accompanied by the powerful sound of the bass drums, ask you not to swim with the tide, but to sail against the wind and – like the tide Song title announced – “And” to say to life!

Conclusion on the album “Chapter 11: Barricades”

“Chapter 11: Barricades” is a successful crossover work, with catchy melodies and lyrics that make me not sit on my ass but have to go body and soul – as well as dancing and headbanging! In addition, the four KÄRBHOLZ’ler from Ruppichteroth call for independent thinking instead of subordinating themselves to the deadlocked social structure in lemming style.

“Chapter 11: Barricades” track listing:

1. Barricades

2. Predator

3. Under Further Running

4. Nothing at all

5. One on one

6. The train

7. Courage Against Perspective

8. Without cover

9. Yes To Life

10. To you or to me

11. Give Me Your Hand

Total playing time: –

