Job vacancies with U.S. employers fell to their lowest since May 2021, to 9.93 million in February, from 10.56 million a month earlier and 10.5 million expected.

This is what emerges from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, of the US Department of Labor.

The data suggests cooling labor demand in some sectors, but is still indicative of a labor market that is too tight for the Federal Reserve.