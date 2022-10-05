The contraction of the service sector in the United States decreases in September 2022.

The definitive services PMI index, prepared by S&P Global-Markit, rose to 49.3 points from 43.7 in the previous month and compared to 49.2 points in the preliminary estimate. The decline in output was marginal overall, as firms noted that improving demand conditions led to a weaker decline.

The index, which represents a survey on the purchasing managers of companies active in the tertiary sector, therefore falls below the threshold of 50 points, which acts as a watershed between expansion and contraction.

The composite index also rose, which also takes into account the change in the manufacturing PMI, which stood at 49.5 points, compared to 44.6 points in the previous month and 49.3 points in the flash estimate.