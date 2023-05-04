Usa, the tsunami of regional banks is not over yet. Here because

Usa, medium-sized American regional banks still under pressure and observation

Federal Reserve Supervisory Vice Chairman Michael Barr said the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was an example of mismanagement and poor oversight by Federal Reserve supervisors who “They didn’t sense the full extent of the vulnerabilities as Silicon Valley Bank grew in size and complexity, and they didn’t take sufficient steps to ensure Silicon Valley Bank quickly fixes those issues.”

“After the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank – Barr said – we must strengthen the supervision and regulation of the Federal Reserve on the basis of what we have learned”. President Joe Biden has confirmed a super help for lenders and especially for customers.

Usa, the long wave of the crisis in the regional banking sector is continuing

