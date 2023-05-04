Home » BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival announces the schedules of its sixth edition
BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival announces the schedules of its sixth edition

BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival announces the schedules of its sixth edition

We already know the schedule for the performances of the sixth edition of the BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival, which will once again return to the Bilbao Arena on June 23 and 24. Two powerful days of concerts led by two classics of the rock scene, the legendary American musician Chris Isaak and the british The Cult. Nor will there be a lack of other mythical bands such as the Californians Canned HeatThe scots The Waterboys or the former member of Scorpions Ulli Jon Roth. Together with all of them, quality international American artists such as Nikki Lane, Nikki Hill o Luke Winslow-Kingand a good representation of local projects such as Willis Drummond, The Daltonics, Your, Lorelei Green… and a classic of the national scene as Vargas Blues Band.

These latest performances will take place, for the second year, on the outdoor esplanade of the enclosure where the open-air area “Voodoo Child Bar” will be located, in addition to the gastronomic space.

These are the times of the performances:

